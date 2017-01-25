West Ham Must Stay Humble To Get Better Feels Hammers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham summer signing Sofiane Feghouli has admitted that his side know they are capable of working and moving even further up the Premier League table, but they must remain humble.



After losing back-to-back games early this month, the Hammers have returned to winning ways and have won their last two Premier League games, breaking into the top ten as a result.











They first thrashed Crystal Palace 3-0 in a London derby on 14th January and then defeated Aitor Karanka’s Middlesbrough 3-1 last Saturday.



After a disappointing start to the season, Slaven Bilic’s men have moved up to the top half of the Premier League table and presently find themselves in tenth spot with 28 points.





Feghouli, who was asked whether he thinks West Ham have turned the corner and whether things are more positive than earlier in the season, said that the players at the club are humble and know that there are always areas to work upon.

“The whole week at a club after a win is always very positive”, Feghouli told the club website.



“We need to be humble as players though, and recognise there are always areas to work on.



“We are capable of working and moving even further and we know if we give our all and show our quality, that’s what we can do”, added the 27-year-old.



Feghouli, who has started to feature regularly in Bilic’s starting eleven of late, has made 17 appearances for the Hammers in all competitions this term and has two goals along with an assist to his name.

