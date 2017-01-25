Working 24/7 – West Ham Supremo Issues Transfer Update To Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United co-chairman David Gold insists that his fellow club owner David Sullivan is working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in order to bring in further players this month.



The Hammers have snapped up Jose Fonte from Southampton to reinforce their defensive options, but have failed with bids for Hull City midfielder Robert Snodgrass and Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.











They have also been linked with players outside the Premier League as fans hope for the Hammers to make signings that can help push the side up the league table during the second half of the season.



Gold has insisted that West Ham have not stopped working in the transfer market yet and Sullivan and his team are putting in the hours to get deals done.





The Hammers supremo wrote on Twitter: "DS and his team are working 24/7 to land our targets."