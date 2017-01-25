XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/01/2017 - 14:45 GMT

Working 24/7 – West Ham Supremo Issues Transfer Update To Fans

 




West Ham United co-chairman David Gold insists that his fellow club owner David Sullivan is working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in order to bring in further players this month.

The Hammers have snapped up Jose Fonte from Southampton to reinforce their defensive options, but have failed with bids for Hull City midfielder Robert Snodgrass and Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe.




They have also been linked with players outside the Premier League as fans hope for the Hammers to make signings that can help push the side up the league table during the second half of the season.

Gold has insisted that West Ham have not stopped working in the transfer market yet and Sullivan and his team are putting in the hours to get deals done.
 


The Hammers supremo wrote on Twitter: "DS and his team are working 24/7 to land our targets."

West Ham have already allowed striker Simone Zaza to leave this month after he failed to impress following a summer loan move from Italian champions Juventus.

Another striker, Jonathan Calleri, has been linked with joining La Liga club Las Palmas.

And Leeds United are chasing West Ham forward Ashley Fletcher.
 