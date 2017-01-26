AC Milan Forward Set To Undergo Medical At Watford Today

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan forward M’Baye Niang is set to arrive in England today to undergo a medical with Watford ahead of his proposed move to Vicarage Road.



The Hornets have reached an agreement with Watford for the signature of the Frenchman on a loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent for a set fee.











The Rossoneri are set to receive a loan fee of around €1m from Watford for Niang’s move to England and Watford could trigger a buyout option for a fee of €16m at a later date.



And it seems the deal is set to be completed soon as according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, the 22-year-old is set to touch down in London later today to complete the formalities of his move to Watford.





He is expected to undergo a medical with Watford following a meeting with his agents in England and sign a loan agreement until the end of the season with the Hornets.

Watford are currently 14th in the Premier League table and Walter Mazzarri will be hoping once the formalities are completed Niang will add much needed attacking impetus to his side.



Niang joined AC Milan from SM Caen in 2012 and the noises coming out of the San Siro earlier this month indicated that the club would not be allowing the player to leave.



But it seems those plans were shelved and if Niang impresses in England, the striker might not return to the San Siro at the end of the season.

