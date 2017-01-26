Are Liverpool Fans Laughing At Me Now – Fitness Coach Says Jurgen Klopp Led Slump Predictable

Follow @insidefutbol





Renowned fitness coach Raymond Verheijen feels Liverpool’s poor form in the second half of the campaign should not come as a surprise, owing to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp’s flawed pre-season training regime.



Klopp, who took charge of Liverpool in October 2015, had his first pre-season with the Merseyside giants last summer.











Liverpool started the season in spectacular fashion and it looked like they were finally ready to winning their maiden Premier League title this season.



However, the Anfield outfit have managed to win just one of their last seven outings in all competitions; Liverpool’s recent poor form have seen them drop to fourth in the Premier League, with the Reds also being knocked out of the EFL Cup after losing 1-0 to Southampton in the semi-final second leg on Wednesday night.





And Verheijen, who feels Liverpool’s demise in the second half of the season was expected, explained that the club’s recent lacklustre displays, despite not being in Europe, show the flaws of Klopp’s pre-season.

“Why are so many people surprised about Liverpool fading in second half of season? It was predicted over and over again during pre-season”, he tweeted.



“Liverpool manager Klopp has run his players into the ground during pre-season. Consequently, players cannot perform during an entire season.



“When the Liverpool dip was predicted last August the fans were laughing because Liverpool was winning. But are they still laughing now?



“Liverpool is not even playing in Europe. Just imagine how squeezed the LFC players would have been if they had played CL or EL this season.



“The secret of 'pre-season periodisation' is to develop top fit players while maintaining rather than losing freshness. Quality over quantity.



“Most people in football have opinions on hindsight. Liverpool crumbling in 2nd half of season was already predicted multiple times in August.”



Verheijen went on to add that although he considers Klopp as one of the world’s best managers, the German’s pre-season training methods are questionable, with his former employers Borussia Dortmund also bearing the brunt of it.



“Overall, Klopp is one of the best managers in the world. But he clearly has some flaws in his pre-season training methods. Raise your bar!” he continued.



“After a few seasons the Dortmund players were totally squeezed by Klopp: many muscle injuries, several ACL injuries and relegation problems.”

