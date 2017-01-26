XRegister
06 October 2016

26/01/2017 - 16:21 GMT

Asking Price Set For Celtic And Liverpool Target Henry Onyekuru

 




Belgian club Eupen have slapped a €3m asking price on the head of Liverpool and Celtic target Henry Onyekuru.

Celtic have had a bid for the promising Nigerian forward knocked back, but are continuing to hold an interest in Onyekuru, who has been in sensational form in the Belgian top flight this term.




Celtic's bid is thought to have been around the €1m mark, while Liverpool have now been credited with having entered the race for the Nigerian.

Interested clubs though will have to dig deeper for Onyekuru as, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant, Eupen's president believes that the forward is worth €3m.
 


He also believes that Onyekuru should aim to play in a better league than the Scottish Premiership, in what is a blow for Celtic.

The Nigerian helped Eupen win promotion to the Belgian top flight last season and has quickly made himself at home in the higher division.

He has plundered ten goals in 22 league games for Eupen, providing his team-mates with six assists along the way.

Eupen have Onyekuru locked down on a contract running until the summer of 2020.
 