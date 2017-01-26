Barnsley In Talks With Leeds United Over Alex Mowatt

Follow @insidefutbol





Barnsley have been holding talks with Leeds United aimed at signing Alex Mowatt from their Yorkshire rivals.



The Oakwell outfit have just sold midfielder Conor Hourihane to Aston Villa and are looking to bring in Mowatt as his replacement..











Mowatt's contract with Leeds expires at the end of the season and he is yet to sign an extension to keep him at Elland Road, with the Whites running the risk he may depart without a fee in the summer, if they do not offer to match his current wage.



Now Barnsley are trying to take him to Oakwell and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, have been speaking to Leeds.





Mowatt was tipped for big things when he broke through to the first team at Leeds and soon earned a reputation for scoring superb long-range goals.