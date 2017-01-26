XRegister
26/01/2017 - 21:40 GMT

Barnsley Move For Alex Mowatt Dependent Upon Leeds United Signing Replacement

 




Barnsley's move for Leeds United's Alex Mowatt is dependent upon the Whites signing a replacement as Garry Monk does not want to lose depth from his squad.

The Oakwell side are keen to snap up Mowatt, who is in the final year of his contract at Elland Road, to replace Conor Hourihane, who has joined Aston Villa.




They have been talking to Leeds about snapping up the attacking midfielder, who has fallen out of the starting eleven at Elland Road under Monk.

But while the signs are that Leeds would be willing to play ball with Barnsley, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, any move would be dependent upon the Whites signing a replacement.
 


Leeds have been most strongly linked with two additions this month, Norwich City winger Sergi Canos and West Ham forward Ashley Fletcher.

The Whites have been keen on the pair all month, but are yet to make progress towards bringing either to Elland Road.

It is unclear whether Monk has alternative targets in mind.

And if Leeds are unwilling to sell Mowatt before they sign a replacement, and take time to do so, Barnsley could choose not to wait and move on to alternatives of their own
 