Celtic And Liverpool Target Goes AWOL, Club Officials Baffled

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic and Liverpool target Henry Onyekuru has left Eupen officials baffled after he disappeared.



The Belgian side have already rejected a bid of €1m for the Nigerian forward and value him at the €3m mark, a sum thought well within reach for his suitors.











Onyekuru has complained that Eupen are trying to force him to move to Russian Premier League side CSKA Moscow, which he does not want.



Now, according to Belgian outlet Sporza, the 19-year-old has left Eupen baffled after going missing.





As such, Onyekuru was not involved in Eupen's 2-2 league draw this evening at home against heavyweights Standard Liege.