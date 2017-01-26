Celtic And Liverpool Target Goes AWOL, Club Officials Baffled

Celtic and Liverpool target Henry Onyekuru has left Eupen officials baffled after he disappeared.
The Belgian side have already rejected a bid of €1m for the Nigerian forward and value him at the €3m mark, a sum thought well within reach for his suitors.
Onyekuru has complained that Eupen are trying to force him to move to Russian Premier League side CSKA Moscow, which he does not want.
Now, according to Belgian outlet Sporza, the 19-year-old has left Eupen baffled after going missing.
As such, Onyekuru was not involved in Eupen's 2-2 league draw this evening at home against heavyweights Standard Liege.
Both Standard Liege's goals were scored by Ishak Belofdil, who appeared set to join Everton earlier this month until the Toffees pulled the plug on the move.
Now Eupen are at a loss as to where Onyekuru may be.
The forward appears set on trying to hit back on the transfer front and force a move to his preferred destination.