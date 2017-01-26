Celtic Knock Back Chelsea Approach For Craig Gordon

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have rebuffed an enquiry from Chelsea for goalkeeper Craig Gordon, according to BBC Scotland.



The Blues are looking to add the former Sunderland shot-stopper to their ranks and contacted Celtic to ask about his availability and price.











But the Scottish champions have told the Premier League giants that they view Gordon as a key man and as such he is not available for transfer.



Chelsea could still try to tempt Celtic to sell by placing a bid for the goalkeeper, who has just 18 months left on his contract at Parkhead.





Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers brought in Dorus de Vries in the summer transfer window and Gordon soon found himself warming the bench.