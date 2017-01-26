Every Player Has Price Admits Rangers Boss Mark Warburton

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Mark Warburton has admitted that every player has a price, but says the Gers won't be forced into selling as they look to build a strong team to challenge for silverware.



One of the club's brightest talents in Barrie McKay has been linked with a move away from the club to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.











It has also been reported that the Bundesliga side are prepared to pay a fee in the region of £6m in order to secure the winger.



The 54-year-old manager is not in favour of letting one of his academy recruits leave and has stated that the club are one that are building a strong foundation at the moment and have no need to be forced into selling any of their key players.





"We won't be forced [into selling] at all", Warburton was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.

"The club is building. The board's intention is to take the club back to where it needs to be, so the target has to be to hold on to our best players."



However, Warburton accepts that every player has their price, including in-demand McKay.



"But every club in the game will have a price for their players.



"Can you put a price on someone like Barrie McKay? Of course you can. I won't tell you what it is but of course you can. You could put a value on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.



"The job of a board and the management of the club is to determine what the value is – but it has to represent good value.



"That value will be set after discussions. We'll look at the market and decide what's acceptable. It's about gauging recent activity and, I guess, future potential too.



"If someone comes in for one of our players and it's at a price that is deemed to represent good business for Rangers Football Club, then all well and good."

