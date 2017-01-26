XRegister
06 October 2016

26/01/2017 - 21:54 GMT

From 1st July Pontus Jansson Is Leeds United Player, Four-Year Deal

 




Pontus Jansson will be staying at Leeds United until 2021, with a four-year contract to kick in from 1st July.

The Sweden international centre-back has been at the Championship side on loan from Serie A outfit Torino.




The deal contained an option for Leeds to sign Jansson permanently for a set fee once the defender clocked up 22 appearances for the Whites.

Jansson reached the milestone on Wednesday night when he turned out in Leeds' 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.
 


The clause has now kicked in and, according to Swedish daily Expressen, Jansson is staying at Leeds and from 1st July will be a Whites player.

His contract with the Yorkshire giants will run for four years, until the summer of 2021.

With the deal in place, Jansson's time as a Torino player is now effectively over.

Leeds have yet to make an announcement on Jansson, who has impressed at Elland Road and become a firm fan favourite due to his fully committed displays.
 