From 1st July Pontus Jansson Is Leeds United Player, Four-Year Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson will be staying at Leeds United until 2021, with a four-year contract to kick in from 1st July.



The Sweden international centre-back has been at the Championship side on loan from Serie A outfit Torino.











The deal contained an option for Leeds to sign Jansson permanently for a set fee once the defender clocked up 22 appearances for the Whites.



Jansson reached the milestone on Wednesday night when he turned out in Leeds' 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.





The clause has now kicked in and, according to Swedish daily Expressen, Jansson is staying at Leeds and from 1st July will be a Whites player.