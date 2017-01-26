Hull City And Rangers Play Down Josh Windass Bid Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Hull City and Rangers have both played down reports that the Tigers have made a bid for midfielder Josh Windass.



It has been claimed that Rangers have knocked back an offer of £1.5m from Hull for the energetic midfielder, whose contract at Ibrox contains a release clause set at between £3m and £3.5m.











Hull are claimed to want to add Windass to their ranks before the transfer window closes, but losing the midfielder would be a big blow for Rangers.



But according to the Hull Daily Mail, both Hull and Rangers are playing down reports of a bid being lodged for Windass.





It is unclear whether Hull will choose to make a bid for Windass going forward, but Rangers may be reluctant to lose the midfielder this month.