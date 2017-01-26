XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/01/2017 - 17:27 GMT

Hull City And Rangers Play Down Josh Windass Bid Talk

 




Hull City and Rangers have both played down reports that the Tigers have made a bid for midfielder Josh Windass.

It has been claimed that Rangers have knocked back an offer of £1.5m from Hull for the energetic midfielder, whose contract at Ibrox contains a release clause set at between £3m and £3.5m.




Hull are claimed to want to add Windass to their ranks before the transfer window closes, but losing the midfielder would be a big blow for Rangers.

But according to the Hull Daily Mail, both Hull and Rangers are playing down reports of a bid being lodged for Windass.
 


It is unclear whether Hull will choose to make a bid for Windass going forward, but Rangers may be reluctant to lose the midfielder this month.

He has been one of the club's success stories this season, after being tempted north of the border from Accrington Stanley.

Gers boss Mark Warburton has regularly deployed Windass when fit and he was one of the few Rangers players to come out of the club's 5-1 loss to Celtic earlier this term with any credit.

The release clause in Windass' contract though means Rangers could be left powerless to prevent his departure.
 