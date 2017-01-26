Hull City And Swansea City Target Weighing Zenit Switch With Family

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia, who is wanted by Hull City and Swansea City, is holding talks with his family over a move to Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg.



The Russian giants are desperate to sign the defender, but face competition from two Premier League clubs in the shape of Hull and Swansea.











Staying at Inter, at least until the summer, has also not been ruled out as an option by Ranocchia.



Today could be D-Day for Zenit's chances of landing the defender as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, he is discussing the prospect of moving to Russia with his family.





Ranocchia understands that leaving Italy and moving to Russia would potentially be a big change for his family and is speaking to them to weigh the pros and cons.