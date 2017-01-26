XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/01/2017 - 16:46 GMT

Hull City And Swansea City Target Weighing Zenit Switch With Family

 




Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia, who is wanted by Hull City and Swansea City, is holding talks with his family over a move to Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg.

The Russian giants are desperate to sign the defender, but face competition from two Premier League clubs in the shape of Hull and Swansea.




Staying at Inter, at least until the summer, has also not been ruled out as an option by Ranocchia.

Today could be D-Day for Zenit's chances of landing the defender as, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, he is discussing the prospect of moving to Russia with his family.
 


Ranocchia understands that leaving Italy and moving to Russia would potentially be a big change for his family and is speaking to them to weigh the pros and cons.

Should Ranocchia rule out a move to Russia, Hull and Swansea's chances of signing him would be boosted.

The centre-back has fallen down the pecking order at Inter and is keen to secure regular first team football for the second half of the campaign.

He is though prepared to stay at the San Siro if no offers convince him.
 