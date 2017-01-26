Mauricio Pochettino Voices Support For Injured Hull Midfielder Ryan Mason

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he had a good relationship with injured Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason and hopes that the player will recover soon.



The former Tottenham midfielder took a serious blow to his head after clashing with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill in the match last weekend.









Scans later showed that the player had fractured his skull and had to undergo surgery at St Mary's Hospital post which he has been showing positive signings of recovery.



The football fraternity have shown their support for the injured player and the Tottenham boss hasn't been left behind insisting that he is hopeful of seeing Mason recover soon.





The Argentine manager, who worked with Mason until August last year before selling him to Hull City, insists that the 25-year-old means a lot to him and he is happy to see him recover and will expect to see him on the field soon.

"Personally, he means a lot to me", Pochettino said in an interview with his club's official website.



"Ryan will always be special for me, we built a very good relationship and it was difficult in those first moments, when we first heard the news.



"Now we're happy with the progress he's making and we hope to go and see him this afternoon to give him a big hug and show our love."

