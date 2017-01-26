XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/01/2017 - 14:33 GMT

Rangers Have Unfinished Business In Scottish Cup Feels Gers Star

 




Rangers defender Lee Hodson has insisted that his side are looking to right the wrongs of last season by winning the Scottish Cup this year.

Hodson was not at Rangers when they came agonisingly close to winning the Scottish Cup, but failed to get past Hibernian in the final at Hampden Park last season.




The defender, who joined Rangers from MK Dons last summer, was part of the team that came from behind to score two goals in the last few minutes to beat Motherwell in the fourth round of the competition.

Hodson has insisted that Rangers are eyeing winning the competition this year and feels that should be the aim of the club every season, given their stature in Scottish football.
 


The defender also admits that the Rangers players feel they have some unfinished business to take care of in the Scottish Cup after last year’s disappointment in the final.  

Hodson told the club’s official website: “As a bunch of players we’re still in this cup and our thoughts are to go and try to win it.

“Every year it would be an aim to win one of the cups if not both.

“After last year we want to put the wrongs of last season right and try to win it.”

Rangers will return to league action when they again take on Motherwell this Saturday.
 