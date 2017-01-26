Rangers Have Unfinished Business In Scottish Cup Feels Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Lee Hodson has insisted that his side are looking to right the wrongs of last season by winning the Scottish Cup this year.



Hodson was not at Rangers when they came agonisingly close to winning the Scottish Cup, but failed to get past Hibernian in the final at Hampden Park last season.











The defender, who joined Rangers from MK Dons last summer, was part of the team that came from behind to score two goals in the last few minutes to beat Motherwell in the fourth round of the competition.



Hodson has insisted that Rangers are eyeing winning the competition this year and feels that should be the aim of the club every season, given their stature in Scottish football.





The defender also admits that the Rangers players feel they have some unfinished business to take care of in the Scottish Cup after last year’s disappointment in the final.

Hodson told the club’s official website: “As a bunch of players we’re still in this cup and our thoughts are to go and try to win it.



“Every year it would be an aim to win one of the cups if not both.



“After last year we want to put the wrongs of last season right and try to win it.”



Rangers will return to league action when they again take on Motherwell this Saturday.

