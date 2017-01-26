Rangers Manager Mark Warburton Keen For Scottish Youngsters To Be Given Chance

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Mark Warburton has asked for Scottish talents to be given a chance to flourish as he is confident that there is indeed a lot of talent on offer in the country.



The 54-year-old manager was questioned about his team's stance on young Scottish winger Barrie McKay, whose impressive performances for the club have attracted the interest of clubs from abroad.











RB Leipzig are the club believed to be most interested, with their coach Ralph Hasenhuttl reportedly being impressed with the youngster's performance in their match against Rangers earlier this month.



And in that context the Gers' manager said that the Scottish game has taken a hit as a result of teams overlooking their homegrown players and looking abroad for talents.





Warburton also took time to insist that if given the right kind of chance the players who progress through an academy will go on to show their worth at the top level.

“Let’s be honest, the Scottish game has suffered at a variety of levels, and everyone here in the game in Scotland is tasked with bringing the game back to a high level", the manager told his club's official channel.



“I think opinion has been somewhat derogatory, and in truth, understandably so. Now you are starting to see the value that is being sought and the talent that is definitely up here in Scotland.



“I think there is a negativity and an apathy towards some of the players, but there is no doubt about the talent that exists up here in Scotland, and what we have to do, as I have said time and time again, is give them the best opportunity to be the best they can be and realise that talent.



“There seems to be a negative attitude about the game, about the fixtures about the players, the fact is the talent is here. A year ago I was asked where all the talent had gone – the fact is it’s here.



“Let’s give it the chance to shine, and the chance to flourish. Are you telling me there are no good Scottish players out there just now?



“We use our own examples, and we look at Barrie McKay, and I look at the boys coming through the Academy – Liam Burts and Billy Gilmours, Zak Ruddens and Jack Thomsons and Jordan Houstons – the talent is there, and I look at the opponents we play week-in, week-out – the talent is there, and it just has to be given a chance, maybe a confidence boost or a better stage to play on sometimes, whatever it may be, realise the talent that is undoubtedly in place in Scotland.”

