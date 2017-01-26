XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/01/2017 - 16:36 GMT

Season Quickly Becoming A Disaster – Former Liverpool Star Worried

 




Jason McAteer has warned Liverpool that their weekend FA Cup clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers is now key to stopping the rot as their season is fast falling apart.

Jurgen Klopp's men, who made a profit on their dealings in the summer transfer window and have yet to make a signing this month, were knocked out of the EFL Cup at the semi-final stage by Southampton on Wednesday night; Liverpool lost both legs 1-0.




The Reds are also sliding down the Premier League table and now sit in fourth, having not won a league game in 2017.

Liverpool are only two points clear of fifth placed Manchester City and four clear of sixth placed Manchester United, with crucial games to come over the next two weeks against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
 


McAteer is concerned and feels Liverpool now need a big performance when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup at Anfield this coming weekend.

"We're looking now for the weekend and a real positive result to turn things around because it's quickly becoming a disastrous season", McAteer said on LFC TV.

"I do think at times we are fragile", he added.

Liverpool have won only one of their last seven games in all competitions, with the victory in question being in the FA Cup against League Two outfit Plymouth Argyle.
 