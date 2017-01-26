Sporting Lisbon Coach Explains Why Lazar Markovic Flopped

Follow @insidefutbol





Sporting Lisbon coach Jorge Jesus believes Lazar Markovic struggled at the club because he had hardly played any football over the previous 18 months.



The Portuguese giants signed Markovic on a season-long loan deal from Liverpool in the summer transfer window, but agreed to terminate the deal this month to allow him to join Hull City, also on loan.











Markovic, who Liverpool signed from Benfica for £20m, struggled at Sporting Lisbon and as a result was often overlooked by Jesus.



The veteran Portuguese coach, who worked with Markovic at the Estadio da Luz, has pinned the blame for his struggles squarely on not having played enough over the last 18 months, both at Liverpool and then last term on loan at Fenerbahce.





"I worked with Markovic for one year", Jesus explained to Sporting TV.