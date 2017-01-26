Sutton United Pitch Can’t Be Excuse For Us – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United forward Souleymane Doukara feels his side can’t afford to make any excuses over the pitch against Sutton United this weekend.



The Whites will take on the non-league side this Sunday in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Gander Green Lane and are favourites beat the lowest ranking team in the competition surviving this season.











Despite Leeds being massive favourites, many feel a cup upset could be on the cards as Garry Monk is expected to ring in the changes to his starting eleven and they could struggle on the artificial turf at Gander Green Lane.



Doukara feels his side will need to make sure that they manage to play their game on the artificial pitch at Sutton and believes that they have no reason to use it as an excuse on Sunday.





Asked about the prospect of playing on Sutton’s artificial pitch, the forward told BBC Radio Leeds: “I can adapt to any pitch and we need to adapt to any pitch.

“We don’t need to have excuses; even if it’s an artificial pitch, we need to play the game like today or two weeks ago.



“It’s the same thing.”



Sutton manager Paul Doswell has admitted that the artificial pitch could turn out to be advantageous to his players against Leeds.

