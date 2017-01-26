XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/01/2017 - 14:42 GMT

West Ham Bid For Robert Snodgrass Is Higher Than Burnley’s

 




West Ham have offered more money than Burnley to Hull City for Robert Snodgrass and have seen their bid accepted by the Tigers.

There has been intense competition between the Hammers and the Clarets for the signature of the Hull attacking midfielder and both have had bids accepted in the region of £10m.




However, according to the BBC, West Ham’s bid is higher and it has been claimed that it is down to the player to make a decision over which club to join in the ongoing transfer window.

The Scot is yet to make a decision over his future and it has also been claimed that Snodgrass, who is still mulling over his future, has not travelled to Burnley for a medical.
 


The 29-year-old has been Hull’s best player this season and has scored seven Premier League goals this season, making him the club’s top scorer in the current campaign.  

Hull had rejected a bid from the Hammers earlier in the month, but it seems West Ham have managed to at least cross the first hurdle in their quest to sign Snodgrass.

The attacking midfielder, whose future has been in doubt since last month, has a contract until the end of next season with Hull.

Slaven Bilic has stressed the importance of Premier League experience in West Ham’s plans for the ongoing transfer window.
 