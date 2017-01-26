West Ham Could Sign Robert Snodgrass In Matter Of Hours

Follow @insidefutbol





Robert Snodgrass is set to move to West Ham United and the deal could be done in a matter of hours.



The attacking midfielder has been the subject of bids from Burnley and West Ham, both of which Hull City have accepted.











The Scottish midfielder is now rapidly closing on joining the Hammers, Hull boss Marco Silva has confirmed, and the switch could be completed in a matter of hours.



Silva was quoted as saying following Hull's 2-1 win over Manchester United in the EFL Cup this evening: "For ten days he has not been available to work with us and he wants to leave."





West Ham will be given a boost by landing Snodgrass, as they look to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.