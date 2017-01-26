Won’t Take Any Risks – Tottenham Boss Mauricio Pochettino Provides Squad Update

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Harry Kane will play no part in his side's FA Cup tie against Wycombe Wanderers this weekend.



Spurs are due to host the League Two side at White Hart Lane as they look to plot a path through to the fifth round of the competition and take one step closer to Wembley.











Pochettino will not risk Alderweireld, Rose or Kane though and is hoping they will be available for his side's next Premier League fixture, which comes on Tuesday night at Sunderland.



The Spurs boss said via the club's Twitter account: "Toby, Danny and Harry are out. We don't want to take any risks, but they will hopefully be available for Tuesday."





Alderweireld and Rose have knee injuries, while Kane has an issue with his groin.