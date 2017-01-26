Zlatan Ibrahimovic Starts – Manchester United Team vs Hull City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Hull City vs Manchester United

Competition: EFL Cup (semi-final, second leg)

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Manchester United named their team and substitutes to take on Hull City in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie this evening.



Jose Mourinho's men won the first leg 2-0 at Old Trafford and are tipped to finish the job tonight, something which would then book a Wembley appearance against Southampton, who put Liverpool out of the competition last night.











Mourinho goes with Zlatan Ibrahimovic to lead the line and the veteran striker is supported by Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard. Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick, who wears the captain's armband, will look to dominate midfield against the Tigers.



At the back, Manchester United have the centre-back pairing of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, while Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian are deployed as full-backs. On the bench, Mourinho has Wayne Rooney ready to come on if needed, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata are other options.



Manchester United Team vs Hull City



De Gea, Darmian, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Carrick, Herrera, Lingard, Pogba, Rashford, Ibrahimovic



Substitutes: Romero, Fosu-Mensah, Shaw, Fellaini, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rooney

