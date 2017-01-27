XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/01/2017 - 14:04 GMT

Battle Gets Serious As Sunderland Ready To Match Southampton’s Offer For Italian Hitman

 




Sunderland have joined the chase for Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini and are willing to match Southampton’s offer for the Italian.

The 25-year-old striker is expected to leave Napoli by Tuesday’s deadline day and has been linked heavily with a number of Premier League clubs such as West Ham, West Brom and Leicester City.




Southampton have been the ones who are doing all the legwork to sign the Italian and have already tabled two offers for the player, but it seems they could face competition from another English outfit.

According to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, Sunderland have barged into the chase for Gabbiadini and are prepared to match Southampton’s bid for the striker in the ongoing winter window.
 


With Jermain Defoe carrying Sunderland’s goalscoring burden on his shoulders, David Moyes is keen to offer help to the Englishman and it seems he has zeroed in on Gabbiadini.  

And with Patrick van Aanholt on his way to Crystal Palace, the club could be ready to redirect the proceeds from his sale to their chase for the Napoli forward in the coming days.

The 25-year-old has also attracted interest from Wolfsburg but it seems likely he could be playing Premier League football in the second half of the season.
 