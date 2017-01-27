XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/01/2017 - 11:34 GMT

Brentford Must Offload Scott Hogan To West Ham To Beat Leeds United To Sergi Canos

 




Brentford are still keen to sign Norwich City’s Sergi Canos, but first have to sell Scott Hogan to West Ham United in order to fund the move, it has been claimed.

Canos, who is wanted by Leeds United boss Garry Monk, joined Norwich City from Liverpool in the summer.




The winger has thus far made nine appearances in all competitions for the Canaries, scoring three times and setting up two goals.

Leeds, who are keen to bolster their squad to remain in the promotion race, have identified Canos as a possible January recruit.
 


However, the Whites are not prepared to do a permanent deal for Canos, who spent last season on loan at Brentford, as they want him on loan with a view to buy.

Brentford want Canos on a permanent deal, which Norwich are happy with.

But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Bees will first need West Ham to sign Hogan in order to make a move for Canos.

Hogan has been Brentford’s standout performer this season, with the striker scoring 14 goals in 25 league games.

It remains to be seen how the transfer scramble involving Hogan and Canos shapes up with just five days remaining before the closure of the winter transfer window.
 