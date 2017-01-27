Brentford Must Offload Scott Hogan To West Ham To Beat Leeds United To Sergi Canos

Follow @insidefutbol





Brentford are still keen to sign Norwich City’s Sergi Canos, but first have to sell Scott Hogan to West Ham United in order to fund the move, it has been claimed.



Canos, who is wanted by Leeds United boss Garry Monk, joined Norwich City from Liverpool in the summer.











The winger has thus far made nine appearances in all competitions for the Canaries, scoring three times and setting up two goals.



Leeds, who are keen to bolster their squad to remain in the promotion race, have identified Canos as a possible January recruit.





However, the Whites are not prepared to do a permanent deal for Canos, who spent last season on loan at Brentford, as they want him on loan with a view to buy.

Brentford want Canos on a permanent deal, which Norwich are happy with.



But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Bees will first need West Ham to sign Hogan in order to make a move for Canos.



Hogan has been Brentford’s standout performer this season, with the striker scoring 14 goals in 25 league games.



It remains to be seen how the transfer scramble involving Hogan and Canos shapes up with just five days remaining before the closure of the winter transfer window.

