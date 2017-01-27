XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/01/2017 - 14:02 GMT

Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Comments On Craig Gordon Approach

 




Amidst speculation of having an interest in Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon, Antonio Conte has insisted that Chelsea won’t sell Asmir Begovic unless they find a replacement in the ongoing transfer window.

With Bournemouth interested in signing the Chelsea second choice goalkeeper in the current window, the Blues are in the market for a custodian who could serve as an understudy to Thibaut Courtois.




There have been suggestions that Celtic have knocked back an enquiry from Chelsea for Gordon, but the Blues are set to slap in a bid for the Scotland international.

However, the Chelsea manager remained coy about their interest in the Celtic custodian and stressed that despite Bournemouth’s interest, Begovic won’t be sold if the Blues don’t find a quality replacement by Tuesday’s deadline day.
 


Asked about a bid for Gordon, Conte said in a press conference: “I don’t know about a lot of names I read.  

“Of course there is situation with Begovic and Bournemouth, but he is a Chelsea player.

“Only if we have a good substitute he can go, otherwise he will stay here.”

When asked if Begovic will start at the weekend in the FA Cup against Brentford, the Chelsea boss said: “Yes, Begovic will start and it’s important to understand that he is a Chelsea player.

"And for me he is staying."
 