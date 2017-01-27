Crystal Palace Closing In On Sunderland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland have agreed on a fee with Crystal Palace for the sale of Patrick van Aanholt, with the defender currently having a medical at the London club.



The Netherlands international has been in impressive form in the present campaign; besides helping out Sunderland at the back, he has scored three goals and provided an assist in 26 appearances in all competitions.











Van Aanholt previously played under present Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce during his managerial stint at the Stadium of Light between October 2015 and July 2016.



And the former England manager, who believes Van Aanholt played a crucial role in helping Sunderland avoid the drop last season, feels the 26-year-old’s defending improved under his guidance.





“Van Aanholt was a major saviour in our run at Sunderland last season. Major part of that success story”, Allardyce said in a pre-match press conference earlier in the day.

“Goals and assists contribution was massive. His defending improved under me and he listened to advice.”



Sunderland and Crystal Palace are both presently involved in the relegation scramble; while the Black Cats are rock-bottom with 15 points from 22 games, the Eagles are 18th in the Premier League table with 16 points.

