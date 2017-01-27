Figure Put On Fee Leeds United Receiving For Alex Mowatt

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have banked in excess of half a million pounds from selling Alex Mowatt to Barnsley.



Mowatt joined Barnsley on Friday, completing a switch from Leeds and putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal at Oakwell.











The midfielder, who is still just 21 years old, had just six months left on his contract with Leeds and if the Whites had not offered to maintain his deal at its prior level he could have departed without a fee in the summer.



Neither Leeds nor Barnsley have disclosed the fee paid for Mowatt.





But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the fee is in excess of £500,000.