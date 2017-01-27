XRegister
27/01/2017 - 13:03 GMT

Garry Monk Provides Leeds United Squad Update Ahead of Sutton Trip

 




Leeds United boss Garry Monk has provided a squad update ahead of his side's FA Cup tie away to non-league outfit Sutton United this weekend.

The Whites returned to winning ways on Wednesday night by putting Nottingham Forest to the sword 2-0 at Elland Road in a Championship game and are now eyeing reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup.




Sutton, who boast an artificial pitch, are keen to cause a shock, but Monk has been boosted by the returns of defender Liam Cooper and winger Hadi Sacko.

He told LUTV: "Liam Cooper is back in training, along with Hadi Sacko.
 


"It is great to have them back – we need options", he added.

But the Whites will have to make do without left-back Charlie Taylor, who remains sidelined.

"There is no change on Charlie Taylor", Monk explained.

"He is still a little bit away.

"He isn't back out on the grass yet."

Leeds have shown good form in cup competitions so far this season, reaching the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, where they were eliminated by Premier League giants Liverpool.

Monk is tipped to rotate his side for the trip to Sutton, but will still expect his side to progress.
 