Garry Monk Provides Leeds United Squad Update Ahead of Sutton Trip

Leeds United boss Garry Monk has provided a squad update ahead of his side's FA Cup tie away to non-league outfit Sutton United this weekend.



The Whites returned to winning ways on Wednesday night by putting Nottingham Forest to the sword 2-0 at Elland Road in a Championship game and are now eyeing reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup.











Sutton, who boast an artificial pitch, are keen to cause a shock, but Monk has been boosted by the returns of defender Liam Cooper and winger Hadi Sacko.



He told LUTV: "Liam Cooper is back in training, along with Hadi Sacko.





"It is great to have them back – we need options", he added.