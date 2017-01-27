Hull And Everton Target Undergoing Medical With Bundesliga Outfit

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayer Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt has revealed that Everton and Hull City target Leon Bailey is undergoing a medical at his club.



The Genk winger’s name has been on the lips of a number of European clubs ahead of the winter transfer window and there were suggestions that he could move to England this month.











Hull and Everton were heavily linked with a move for the 19-year-old Jamaican winger, but Bailey seems to be on his way to the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen.



The German outfit’s coach Schmidt revealed earlier today in a press conference that the youngster is undergoing a medical ahead of his proposed move to the BayArena.





The Bayer Leverkusen boss said: “He is currently having a medical.

“It's surely likely that he will wear a Bayer shirt some time [soon]”



Bailey joined Genk from Slovakian outfit AS Trencin in the summer of 2015 and despite his tender years, he has clocked up 77 senior appearances for the Belgian outfit, scoring 15 goals and providing 21 assists in the process.



And despite interest from the Premier League, the youngster seems to have opted for a life in Germany for the time being.

