I’m Excited About Signings We’ll Make – Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Ready To Do Business

Follow @insidefutbol





Garry Monk says he is excited at the prospect of Leeds United making signings in the current transfer window.



The Elland Road outfit have been quiet in the window so far, though they did recently offload midfielder Toumani Diagouraga to Ipswich Town on loan, while earlier in the month another midfielder, Luke Murphy, headed to Burton Albion, also on loan.











Leeds are close to selling Alex Mowatt to Barnsley, removing another option for Monk, who had already been targeting two signings before news of the midfielder's switch to Oakwell surfaced.



The former Swansea City boss is now looking forward to seeing fresh faces arrive at Elland Road.





He said in a press conference: "I am excited.