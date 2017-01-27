I’m Excited About Signings We’ll Make – Leeds United Boss Garry Monk Ready To Do Business

Garry Monk says he is excited at the prospect of Leeds United making signings in the current transfer window.
The Elland Road outfit have been quiet in the window so far, though they did recently offload midfielder Toumani Diagouraga to Ipswich Town on loan, while earlier in the month another midfielder, Luke Murphy, headed to Burton Albion, also on loan.
Leeds are close to selling Alex Mowatt to Barnsley, removing another option for Monk, who had already been targeting two signings before news of the midfielder's switch to Oakwell surfaced.
The former Swansea City boss is now looking forward to seeing fresh faces arrive at Elland Road.
He said in a press conference: "I am excited.
"We need to strengthen.
"So I am looking forward to those players coming through the door."
Asked if he expects more than one signing before the window shuts, Monk replied: "Yes."
Monk has been linked with moves for Norwich City winger Sergi Canos and West Ham United forward Ashley Fletcher.
It is unclear who else the Leeds boss is targeting, but with time running out in the transfer window, the Whites will have to act quickly to get deals over the line.
Monk's men, who are putting in a strong challenge for promotion in the Championship this season, are next in action in the FA Cup against non-league side Sutton United this coming weekend.