It’s Not Acceptable – League One Club’s Chairman Tells Rangers Offer Not Good Enough

Port Vale say a bid made by Scottish giants Rangers for goalkeeper Jak Alnwick is not acceptable.



The shot-stopper is wanted at Ibrox by Gers boss Mark Warburton and it had been claimed Rangers had triggered a release clause in Alnwick's contract, set at the £250,000 mark.











But the Potteries based outfit say that the bid received by Rangers is not acceptable.



Port Vale chairman Norman Smurthwaite told STV: "We received a bid for the player however the terms were not acceptable."





Warburton wants to sign another goalkeeper before the transfer window closes as veteran Matt Gilks has been tipped to move on.