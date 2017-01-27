It’s Not Acceptable – League One Club’s Chairman Tells Rangers Offer Not Good Enough

Port Vale say a bid made by Scottish giants Rangers for goalkeeper Jak Alnwick is not acceptable.
The shot-stopper is wanted at Ibrox by Gers boss Mark Warburton and it had been claimed Rangers had triggered a release clause in Alnwick's contract, set at the £250,000 mark.
But the Potteries based outfit say that the bid received by Rangers is not acceptable.
Port Vale chairman Norman Smurthwaite told STV: "We received a bid for the player however the terms were not acceptable."
Warburton wants to sign another goalkeeper before the transfer window closes as veteran Matt Gilks has been tipped to move on.
And he has zeroed in on Alnwick to do the job, though looks likely to have to improve his offer.
Alnwick, 23, started his career in the youth ranks at Sunderland before moving to Newcastle United, where he made his senior team breakthrough.
Vale snapped up Alnwick in 2015 following his release by the Magpies.
The club currently sit in 15th spot in the League One standings.