06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/01/2017 - 23:33 GMT

Leeds United And Sunderland Both Keen On Tom Lawrence

 




Leeds United and Sunderland are keen on Leicester City forward Tom Lawrence, who could be brought back early from his loan at Ipswich Town, it has been claimed.

Lawrence linked up with the Tractor Boys on a season-long loan deal in the summer transfer window and.has made 21 appearances in the Championship this term, scoring five goals and providing his team-mates with five assists.




Both Leeds and Sunderland are in the market for reinforcements before the transfer window slams shut on Tuesday night and according to Radio Yorkshire, the pair are keen on Lawrence.

It has been suggested that Leicester could look to bring Lawrence back ahead of his loan, at which point they could then move him straight back out.
 


The 23-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Manchester United, joined Leicester in 2014.

The Foxes have sent him out on several loan spells, with Rotherham United, Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City and now Ipswich enjoying his services.

Sunderland are battling to survive in the Premier League and may view Lawrence as a welcome reinforcement in attack.

Leeds meanwhile are in the market for another forward to bolster their squad as they fight for promotion to the top flight.
 