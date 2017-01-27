Leeds United And Sunderland Both Keen On Tom Lawrence

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United and Sunderland are keen on Leicester City forward Tom Lawrence, who could be brought back early from his loan at Ipswich Town, it has been claimed.



Lawrence linked up with the Tractor Boys on a season-long loan deal in the summer transfer window and.has made 21 appearances in the Championship this term, scoring five goals and providing his team-mates with five assists.











Both Leeds and Sunderland are in the market for reinforcements before the transfer window slams shut on Tuesday night and according to Radio Yorkshire, the pair are keen on Lawrence.



It has been suggested that Leicester could look to bring Lawrence back ahead of his loan, at which point they could then move him straight back out.





The 23-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Manchester United, joined Leicester in 2014.