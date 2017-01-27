Leeds United Confirm Alex Mowatt Sale To Barnsley

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have sold academy product Alex Mowatt to Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.



Mowatt had only six months left on his contract at Elland Road and the Whites have opted to allow him to head to Oakwell, where he will turn out for their Championship rivals.











The midfielder is expected to replace Conor Hourihane at Barnsley, with Aston Villa snapping up the Irishman earlier this week.



Mowatt made a total of 125 appearances for Leeds, scoring 13 goals, after coming through the club's youth academy to establish himself in the first team.





He made his debut in 2013, turning out against Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup, while his first goal followed in 2014, with a strike against Huddersfield Town.