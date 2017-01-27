XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/01/2017 - 16:46 GMT

Leeds United Confirm Alex Mowatt Sale To Barnsley

 




Leeds United have sold academy product Alex Mowatt to Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

Mowatt had only six months left on his contract at Elland Road and the Whites have opted to allow him to head to Oakwell, where he will turn out for their Championship rivals.




The midfielder is expected to replace Conor Hourihane at Barnsley, with Aston Villa snapping up the Irishman earlier this week.

Mowatt made a total of 125 appearances for Leeds, scoring 13 goals, after coming through the club's youth academy to establish himself in the first team.
 


He made his debut in 2013, turning out against Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup, while his first goal followed in 2014, with a strike against Huddersfield Town.

The 21-year-old struggled for form under former Leeds boss Steve Evans last season and found himself pushed out of the starting eleven picture this term under Garry Monk.

Mowatt will now bid to get his career back on track with Barnsley at Oakwell.
 