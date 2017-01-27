Liverpool Target Sets Heart On Celtic Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Eupen forward Henry Onyekuru has set his sights on moving to Scottish giants Celtic and is trying to push through a switch to Parkhead.



Onyekuru, who has also been linked with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, has gone AWOL at the Belgian club and played no part in Eupen's 2-2 draw against Standard Liege earlier this week.











He has complained that the Belgian side are trying to make him move to Russian giants CSKA Moscow.



According to Belgian outlet Voetbal Nieuws, Onyekuru has his heart set on joining Celtic and is doing all he can to make it happen.





Celtic have already had a €1m bid rejected by Eupen for Onyekuru and it has been claimed the Belgian side are looking for at least €3m for the 19-year-old.