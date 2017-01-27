Napoli Striker Waiting To Travel To England, Has Heart Set On Southampton

Follow @insidefutbol





Manolo Gabbiadini is waiting for the green light to head to Southampton, but the Saints are yet to agree a deal with Napoli.



The Italian striker is being chased by a clutch of Premier League clubs, but it is Southampton making the running to sign him this month.











They have not yet got up to Napoli's asking price, with a bid of €16m plus a further €4m in bonus payments on the table; Napoli believe they may net €2m of the bonus amount, but the remaining €2m may not be met.



Napoli are also concerned that Gabbiadini could shine in England and be sold on by Southampton next year to another Premier League club for double the price.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Napoli, Gabbiadini has already reached an agreement with Southampton on personal terms, a five-year contract worth €2.5m per year.