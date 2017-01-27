XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/01/2017 - 11:57 GMT

Napoli Striker Waiting To Travel To England, Has Heart Set On Southampton

 




Manolo Gabbiadini is waiting for the green light to head to Southampton, but the Saints are yet to agree a deal with Napoli.

The Italian striker is being chased by a clutch of Premier League clubs, but it is Southampton making the running to sign him this month.




They have not yet got up to Napoli's asking price, with a bid of €16m plus a further €4m in bonus payments on the table; Napoli believe they may net €2m of the bonus amount, but the remaining €2m may not be met.

Napoli are also concerned that Gabbiadini could shine in England and be sold on by Southampton next year to another Premier League club for double the price.
 


According to Italian outlet Tutto Napoli, Gabbiadini has already reached an agreement with Southampton on personal terms, a five-year contract worth €2.5m per year.

And he is waiting for the green light to head to England.

Gabbiadini believes Southampton have shown the most intent when it comes to signing him and as a result has set his heart on moving to St, Mary's.

It is unclear though whether the Saints will be able to agree a deal with Napoli.
 