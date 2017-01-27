Newcastle United Play Down La Liga Star Signing Claims

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are playing down the suggestion that they could snap up Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Pires from Spanish outfit Leganes on loan.



Magpies boss Rafael Benitez is aiming to make additions to his squad before the transfer window closes at the end of this month and he has been linked with raiding his homeland to sign the 23-year-old.











It has even been claimed in some quarters that Newcastle have made an offer for Pires, with a loan move and a purchase option mooted.



But according to the Chronicle, Newcastle are playing down suggestions they will sign Pires.





Pires has turned out for Leganes in La Liga this season, impressing with his performances for a side battling the drop; Leganes currently sit just one place above the relegation zone in La Liga.