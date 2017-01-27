Paul Clement Must Ask Chelsea For John Terry Says Former Swansea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Wales winger Leighton James believes Swansea City should try to sign veteran Chelsea defender John Terry on loan.



The Chelsea captain has been a bit part player under Antonio Conte this season and has made just eight appearances for the Premier League leaders thus far.











He has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window and there have been suggestions that Swansea are keen to add his experience to their squad.



And James believes that Terry remains one of the top players in the Premier League at the moment and Swansea should make an attempt to take him to the Liberty Stadium in the ongoing transfer window.





He has conceded that that the final decision will be for Terry to make, but James feels Swansea must enquire with Chelsea for the defender.

"For me the best player not currently playing in his team in the Premier League is John Terry", James told BBC Radio Wales Sport.



"Whether John would consider a move on loan to somewhere like Swansea, I don't know.



"If you don't ask the question, you don't get the answer.



"If you're Paul Clement with his connection to Chelsea, I don't think it's an unrealistic question for him to ask."



Swansea have conceded 51 goals in the Premier League this season, more than any other team and are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements.

