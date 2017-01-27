XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/01/2017 - 11:36 GMT

Paul Clement Must Ask Chelsea For John Terry Says Former Swansea Star

 




Former Wales winger Leighton James believes Swansea City should try to sign veteran Chelsea defender John Terry on loan.

The Chelsea captain has been a bit part player under Antonio Conte this season and has made just eight appearances for the Premier League leaders thus far.




He has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window and there have been suggestions that Swansea are keen to add his experience to their squad.

And James believes that Terry remains one of the top players in the Premier League at the moment and Swansea should make an attempt to take him to the Liberty Stadium in the ongoing transfer window.
 


He has conceded that that the final decision will be for Terry to make, but James feels Swansea must enquire with Chelsea for the defender.  

"For me the best player not currently playing in his team in the Premier League is John Terry", James told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"Whether John would consider a move on loan to somewhere like Swansea, I don't know.

"If you don't ask the question, you don't get the answer.

"If you're Paul Clement with his connection to Chelsea, I don't think it's an unrealistic question for him to ask."

Swansea have conceded 51 goals in the Premier League this season, more than any other team and are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements.
 