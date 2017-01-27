PSG Haven’t Given Up Philippe Coutinho Hope After Liverpool’s Promise To Brazilian

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain still have hope of signing Philippe Coutinho as Liverpool have agreed not to stand in the Brazilian's way if he wants to leave, it has been claimed.



Liverpool recently persuaded Coutinho to put pen to paper on a new contract at Anfield which seemed to have banished all speculation about a potential departure for the attacking midfielder.











But according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Liverpool have promised Coutinho that if they receive a big bid for his services, and he wants to go, they will not stand in his way.



There is also claimed to be a clause in the contract which would prevent Coutinho from leaving Liverpool to join another Premier League club.





A move abroad is possible; PSG remain interested in the playmaker and have not given up hope of tempting him to the Parc des Princes.