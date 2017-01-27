XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/01/2017 - 14:10 GMT

Some Lies, Some Truths – Antonio Conte On Speculation Around Chelsea Defender

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has remained non-committal about Branislav Ivanovic’s future at Stamford Bridge beyond Tuesday’s deadline day.

With Chelsea shifting to a back three this season, the 32-year-old Serb has seen his opportunities in the starting eleven shrink and he has made just six Premier League appearances from the start under Conte.




With his contract expiring in the summer, there has been speculation over his future at the club in the ongoing transfer window with clubs such as Marseille, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Zenit St Petersburg linked with a move for him.

Conte admits that there are bound to be rumours around players’ futures during this time of the year, but he remained coy over the Serbian’s future at Chelsea and is waiting for things to unfold in the last few days of the window.
 


Asked about the defender’s future at Chelsea, Conte said in a press conference: “I don’t know.  

“There is a lot of speculation, a lot of lies but also some truths in some situation.

“There are four days left on this window and then we will see the situation.”

Ivanovic has made 376 appearances for Chelsea and has won two Premier League titles, a Champions League, three FA Cups and a League Cup since joining the club in 2008.
 