06 October 2016

27/01/2017 - 16:09 GMT

Southampton May Need To Adjust Offer By €1m To Land Sunderland Target Manolo Gabbiadini

 




Southampton may have to increase their offer for Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini by just €1m to see it accepted, it has been claimed.

The 25-year-old striker is expected to leave Napoli before Tuesday’s deadline day and his next destination is believed to be in the Premier League for the time being.




Clubs such as Leicester, West Ham and West Brom have all been linked with a move for the player, but Southampton have been making the running in recent days.

Southampton’s latest offer for the player stands at €16m plus €4m in performance based incentives.
 


Napoli have not yet accepted the proposal and, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Southampton could find success by adjusting their offer to €17m plus €3m in bonus payments. 

It is claimed that if the bid is changed by just €1m, Napoli may accept.

The Saints may need to act soon though as it has been claimed Sunderland are now very much in the race for Gabbiadini.

Gabbiadini has been waiting for his future to be resolved since the start of the window.
 