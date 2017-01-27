West Ham Complete Signing of Robert Snodgrass

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have confirmed the signing of midfielder Robert Snodgrass from fellow Premier League club Hull City.



Snodgrass, who was keen to move on from the Tigers, has put pen to paper on a contract running until the summer of 2020 at the London Stadium.











West Ham have splashed out £10.2m in order to take Snodgrass to the capital, as they look to reinforce boss Slaven Bilic's options; they had originally failed with two offers for the former Leeds United player.



The Hammers had faced competition from Burnley and Middlesbrough for Snodgrass and have won the race for his signature.





The 29-year-old insists he is delighted to have made the move and is now focused on helping West Ham push up the Premier League table.