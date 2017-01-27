West Ham Complete Signing of Robert Snodgrass

West Ham United have confirmed the signing of midfielder Robert Snodgrass from fellow Premier League club Hull City.
Snodgrass, who was keen to move on from the Tigers, has put pen to paper on a contract running until the summer of 2020 at the London Stadium.
West Ham have splashed out £10.2m in order to take Snodgrass to the capital, as they look to reinforce boss Slaven Bilic's options; they had originally failed with two offers for the former Leeds United player.
The Hammers had faced competition from Burnley and Middlesbrough for Snodgrass and have won the race for his signature.
The 29-year-old insists he is delighted to have made the move and is now focused on helping West Ham push up the Premier League table.
Snodgrass told the club's official site: "The owners and the manager are trying to build something here and I just can't wait to get started.
"I feel this is a club with real ambition, with the new stadium, great players and a manager of his calibre at Premier League level.
"The lads will say we want to be up in the top half of last table and repeat last year, so it's up to us.
"The club has had a few good weeks with results and if I can add to that, great. I'm just looking forward to meeting my new teammates and getting started", he added.
He becomes the Hammers' second first team arrival this month after the signing of Jose Fonte from Southampton.