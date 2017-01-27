XRegister
06 October 2016

27/01/2017 - 13:07 GMT

Yes, Alex Mowatt To Barnsley Is Close – Leeds United Boss Garry Monk

 




Garry Monk says Leeds United are close to selling midfielder Alex Mowatt to Barnsley and he is hoping for fresh faces to come into Elland Road soon.

Mowatt has just six months left on his contract with Leeds and is being targeted by Barnsley as a replacement for Conor Hourihane, who has been sold to Aston Villa.




The Whites made no progress on a new deal for Mowatt and are now offloading the goalscoring midfielder to fellow Championship side Barnsley.

Monk was asked about Mowatt's proposed move to Barnsley at a press conference today and replied: "I was told last night that it was pretty far down the line."
 


As such, he is hopeful that Leeds are close to signing new players; he had been targeting two new arrivals in the current transfer window.

"I can only assume that the players the club have talked about will come through the door as soon as possible", Monk explained.

Leeds have been chasing Norwich City winger Sergi Canos and West Ham United forward Ashley Fletcher.

But progress on moves for both players has been slow.

Norwich want to sell Canos outright, while Leeds want to loan the Spaniard and then sign him if he impresses.

West Ham meanwhile have shown no signs of being willing to loan out Fletcher.
 