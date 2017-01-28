Alex Mowatt Excited After Swapping Leeds For Barnsley

Follow @insidefutbol





Barnsley new boy Alex Mowatt has expressed his hope to help his new side with assists and goals after joining from Leeds United.



The Championship side confirmed the signing on Friday, as Mowatt put pen-to-paper to a two-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee, thought to be in excess of £500,000.











Having developed through Leeds' youth academy, Mowatt managed an overall 125 appearances for the Whites' senior side, scoring 13 goals.



Mowatt didn't feature prominently in Garry Monk's plans this term though, playing in 15 of the 28 Championship matches the Peacocks have played so far.





The move to Barnsley will therefore be a chance to revive his career under new manager Paul Heckingbottom.

Speaking to his new club's official website post the signing, the youngster said that he was impressed with the manager's plans for him and will now try to improve the team with goals and assists.



“I’m really happy to be joining such a good club and I can’t wait to get going here. The gaffer showed me his plans for me and the plans he has for the future", Mowatt told Barnsley's official website.



“I’ve seen quite a few Barnsley games this season and they are one of the surprise packages considering we have such a young team.



"I obviously watched the game the other night against Leeds, the atmosphere here and the performance was absolutely class.



"This is a young and exciting side playing equally exciting football.



"There is some real talent in the side and we sit just a few points off the play-offs, so who knows where we could go.



“I’m a centre mid who likes to get on the ball, create chances and score goals.



"The players we have here already can help me to improve my game and I am hoping I can help the side as well with assists and goals.”



Mowatt's new side are currently placed eighth in the Championship table, while his former side Leeds are third, fighting for a playoff place.













