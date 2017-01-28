Antonio Conte Tackles Potential Chelsea Exits For Branislav Ivanovic and Asmir Begovic

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that he must wait and see over the next few days to discover if Branislav Ivanovic will stay at the club.
Ivanovic, who Conte feels is a Chelsea legend, has been linked with quitting Stamford Bridge this month, with a move to Russian giants Zenit St. Petersburg on the cards.
He has struggled to feature on a regular basis under Conte this season and the Italian boss accepts the Serbian has seen little in the way of game time.
Conte has stopped shot of admitting Ivanovic is set to leave though and simply insists it is a case of wait and see over the coming days before the transfer window slams shut until the summer.
"It is difficult to make a decision but we must respect every decision for the players", he told beIN Sports when asked about Ivanovic.
"Ivanovic is a legend here. He has played a lot of games and won a lot.
"In this season he is not playing in the same way as the last few years", Conte explained.
"We must wait over these next three days and we will see."
The Chelsea manager also dealt with goalkeeper Asmir Begovic's future; the custodian has been linked with moving to Bournemouth, but he will not be sold without a replacement coming in.
"It is the same for Asmir. He is important for us.
"In his position we need to find the right substitution, otherwise he is happy to stay with us."
Chelsea eased through to the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday after brushing aside Championship outfit Brentford 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.