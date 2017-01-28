Antonio Conte Tackles Potential Chelsea Exits For Branislav Ivanovic and Asmir Begovic

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that he must wait and see over the next few days to discover if Branislav Ivanovic will stay at the club.



Ivanovic, who Conte feels is a Chelsea legend, has been linked with quitting Stamford Bridge this month, with a move to Russian giants Zenit St. Petersburg on the cards.











He has struggled to feature on a regular basis under Conte this season and the Italian boss accepts the Serbian has seen little in the way of game time.



Conte has stopped shot of admitting Ivanovic is set to leave though and simply insists it is a case of wait and see over the coming days before the transfer window slams shut until the summer.





"It is difficult to make a decision but we must respect every decision for the players", he told beIN Sports when asked about Ivanovic.