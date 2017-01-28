XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/01/2017 - 17:51 GMT

Antonio Conte Tackles Potential Chelsea Exits For Branislav Ivanovic and Asmir Begovic

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that he must wait and see over the next few days to discover if Branislav Ivanovic will stay at the club.

Ivanovic, who Conte feels is a Chelsea legend, has been linked with quitting Stamford Bridge this month, with a move to Russian giants Zenit St. Petersburg on the cards.




He has struggled to feature on a regular basis under Conte this season and the Italian boss accepts the Serbian has seen little in the way of game time.

Conte has stopped shot of admitting Ivanovic is set to leave though and simply insists it is a case of wait and see over the coming days before the transfer window slams shut until the summer.
 


"It is difficult to make a decision but we must respect every decision for the players", he told beIN Sports when asked about Ivanovic.

"Ivanovic is a legend here. He has played a lot of games and won a lot.

"In this season he is not playing in the same way as the last few years", Conte explained.

"We must wait over these next three days and we will see."

The Chelsea manager also dealt with goalkeeper Asmir Begovic's future; the custodian has been linked with moving to Bournemouth, but he will not be sold without a replacement coming in.

"It is the same for Asmir. He is important for us.

"In his position we need to find the right substitution, otherwise he is happy to stay with us."

Chelsea eased through to the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday after brushing aside Championship outfit Brentford 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.
 