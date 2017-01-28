XRegister
06 October 2016

28/01/2017 - 17:31 GMT

Celtic Eyeing Stunning Swoop For Juventus Star

 




Celtic have rekindled their interest in Juventus midfielder Hernanes as they look to make further additions before the transfer window closes.

The Scottish champions were strongly linked with the Brazilian schemer last summer, however Hernanes eventually did not land at Parkhead.




Now Brendan Rodgers' side have returned for the 31-year-old, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, with Hernanes tipped to depart Juventus before the window slams shut.

The former Inter and Lazio star has struggled for playing time in Turin this season, being restricted to just ten Serie A outing and 13 in all competitions.
 


Hernanes last played in Serie A for Juventus in November, when he completed the full 90 minutes in a defeat at Genoa.

The midfielder joined Juventus from fellow Serie A giants Inter in 2015 and helped the Bianconeri to a Serie A and Coppa Italia double last term.

He is increasingly on the fringes at Juventus though and is expected to head elsewhere soon.

Hernanes is under contract with the Italian champions until 2018.
 