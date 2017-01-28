Celtic Eyeing Stunning Swoop For Juventus Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have rekindled their interest in Juventus midfielder Hernanes as they look to make further additions before the transfer window closes.



The Scottish champions were strongly linked with the Brazilian schemer last summer, however Hernanes eventually did not land at Parkhead.











Now Brendan Rodgers' side have returned for the 31-year-old, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, with Hernanes tipped to depart Juventus before the window slams shut.



The former Inter and Lazio star has struggled for playing time in Turin this season, being restricted to just ten Serie A outing and 13 in all competitions.





Hernanes last played in Serie A for Juventus in November, when he completed the full 90 minutes in a defeat at Genoa.