06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/01/2017 - 18:44 GMT

Chelsea Game Is Perfect For Liverpool To Turn Corner – Former Reds Star

 




Jason McAteer believes that Chelsea's visit to Anfield on Tuesday night is the perfect game for Liverpool to turn the corner.

Liverpool's form has collapsed since the new year and the Reds were dumped out of the FA Cup on Saturday at home against bottom half of the Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers, 2-1.




Jurgen Klopp's men, who exited the EFL Cup at the semi-final stage in midweek, are now fighting to stay in the Premier League's top four and face a key clash against league leaders Chelsea on Tuesday at Anfield.

McAteer feels the game could be perfect for the Reds though as in their current form many will make Chelsea favourites.
 


And the former Liverpool midfielder is sure beating the Blues could allow Klopp's men to turn the corner.

"It's a great game to win and turn the corner", he said on LFC TV.

"And the other thing is the pressure is off slightly.

"The way we are playing, everyone is thinking we're going to get turned over."

While Liverpool exited the FA Cup on Saturday by losing at home against Wolves, Chelsea booked their spot in the next round in style, brushing aside another Championship team in the shape of Brentford, 4-0.

Liverpool have now lost their last three games in all competitions, with all three defeats coming at Anfield.
 