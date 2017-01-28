XRegister
X
28/01/2017 - 16:29 GMT

Danny Welbeck Plays – Arsenal Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Southampton vs Arsenal
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Arsenal have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Southampton in an FA Cup fourth round tie at St. Mary's this afternoon.

Southampton head into the fixture boosted after knocking Liverpool out of the EFL Cup to reach the final and will be keen to make it a cup double by putting Arsene Wenger's men to the sword. The Gunners though are unbeaten in their last six games, having won five of those.




To keep his side's momentum going, Arsenal boss Wenger selects Danny Welbeck to spearhead the attack, with support from Lucas Perez and Theo Walcott. Jeff Reine-Adelaide is also selected as part of the three tucked in behind Welbeck. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is an experienced head in midfield, while Shkodran Mustafi partners Rob Holding in the centre of defence. David Ospina is in goal.

From the bench, the Frenchman can call for Alexis Sanchez if he needs to dig Arsenal out of a hole, while Per Mertesacker is an experienced defensive option.

 


Arsenal Team vs Southampton

Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Gibbs, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Maitland-Niles, Walcott, Reine-Adelaide, Perez, Welbeck

Substitutes: Martinez, Jenkinson, Mertesacker, Paulista, Monreal, Iwobi, Sanchez
 