Fresh Twist In Dimitri Payet Saga As West Ham Star Grows Frustrated

Follow @insidefutbol





An unnamed club have approached disgruntled West Ham star Dimitri Payet as the player becomes increasingly impatient with Marseille.



The 29-year-old midfielder has been trying to force a move out of West Ham in the ongoing transfer window and is keen to return to France with his former club Marseille.











Marseille have been in talks with the Hammers over a move, but have seen three of their offers rejected and have struggled to reach an agreement with the east Londoners.



There are suggestions that the margins for an agreement are not too far off, but with just three days left in the transfer window, Marseille are losing time to push a deal over the line.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Marseille might face competition for the player’s signature as an unnamed club have touched base with Payet's representatives.

They are neither a Premier League club nor a Champions League outfit, but have got in touch with Payet and are looking to convince the player to take a look at their offer.



The Frenchman remains committed to the idea of moving to Marseille, but has found himself cornered at West Ham after going on the war path and could consider another offer should Marseille fail to accelerate negotiations in the next couple of days.



Marseille are expected to step on the gas for Payet in the coming hours as they are aware that time is running out quickly on them regarding reaching an agreement with West Ham.

