06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/01/2017 - 14:05 GMT

Gabriel Jesus Starts – Manchester City Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

 




Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon's FA Cup fifth round tie against Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Both sides have bigger fish to fry than the FA Cup this season, with Manchester City aiming to push into the Premier League's top four and keep their title hopes alive, while Crystal Palace are battling to survive in England's top flight.




For today's fixture at Selhurst Park, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola picks new signing Gabriel Jesus to make an impact up top, while Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and David Silva will all aim to keep him supplied with chances. Yaya Toure plays, as does Fabian Delph, while at the back, Vincent Kompany starts and wears the captain's armband. Willy Caballero is in goal.

From the bench, the former Barcelona boss can bring on Nolito if he needs another striking option, while Kevin De Bruyne is also available.

 


Manchester City Team vs Crystal Palace

Caballero, Sagna, Kompany (c), Kolarov, Clichy, Toure, Delph, Silva, Sterling, Sane, Jesus

Substitutes: Bravo, Zabaleta, Fernando, Nolito, De Bruyne, Stones, Navas
 